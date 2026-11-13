US President Donald Trump on November 13 extended for 90 days a waiver from the Jones Act, allowing foreign-flagged tankers to transport oil and other goods between ports in the United States. The decision preserves carriers’ access to a broader fleet of vessels.

Individual approvals for voyages

As OilPrice reports, the extension was confirmed by a White House official in a comment to Reuters. It is now the longest waiver from this maritime law in history. At the same time, foreign vessels must obtain approval for each individual voyage — this restriction was introduced in August after criticism of previous broad waivers from the US maritime industry.

The Jones Act, adopted in 1920, requires cargo between US ports to be transported by vessels built in the United States, owned by US owners, and crewed by Americans. Under the current rules, carriers must demonstrate the absence of suitable US vessels before receiving permission to use foreign fleets.

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Impact on transportation and prices

One of the first companies to use the initial waiver was Phillips 66. In April, it transported about 300,000 barrels of Bakken crude oil from Texas to Monroe Energy’s Trainer refinery in Pennsylvania. The voyage was carried out by the Malta-flagged tanker HTM Warrior.

According to government data cited by Reuters, about 300 permits were issued under the broad waivers in March and May. After the transition to individual voyage approvals in August, 48 permits were issued.

The White House expects that additional flexibility in transportation will help curb prices for gasoline, diesel fuel, and fertilizers. At the same time, according to the publication, previous waivers did not result in a significant reduction in prices at gas stations, as maritime transportation accounts for only a small share of the retail cost of fuel.

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