US President Donald Trump criticized his immigration adviser, White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller, saying he had gone too far in the deportation campaign. NDTV reports, citing The Wall Street Journal.

According to the newspaper, the reason for Trump’s dissatisfaction was the position of First Lady Melania Trump. She told her husband that among the people deported as part of the administration’s large-scale anti-immigration campaign were people she knew.

Concerns after raids in Minnesota

As The Wall Street Journal writes, this was not the first time Melania Trump had voiced reservations about the administration’s deportation policy. In March, she reportedly was part of a group of advisers who warned the president that the campaign had gone too far. The discussions took place amid tensions in Minnesota after raids by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

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The first lady also took part in discussions with White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles and other senior officials about the administration’s response to violence and a possible review of its approach. The publication notes that immigration policy became an important political issue for the Republican Party after the midterm elections.

Miller’s statements after the shooting

Miller was one of the key figures in the administration who shaped its tough immigration policy. After the deaths of two US citizens in Minneapolis, his statements also came under criticism. On January 24, US Border Patrol officers shot dead intensive care unit nurse Alex Pretti during an immigration enforcement operation.

Miller called Pretti a domestic terrorist and said he had attempted to kill federal agents. Earlier, he had similarly described Renee Good, whom an ICE agent shot in her car. Good’s family filed a lawsuit against the agent and other Trump administration officials; Miller is also named among the defendants in the case.

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