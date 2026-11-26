US President Donald Trump will visit Arizona on December 4, where he will speak at the groundbreaking ceremony for a new microchip manufacturing plant of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. This was reported by The Independent, citing the White House and the Taiwanese company.

Fifth phase of expansion

Trump's visit coincides with the start of construction on the fifth phase of TSMC's manufacturing complex in the Phoenix area. The company's facilities in Arizona produce microchips for Nvidia, Apple, AMD, Broadcom and Qualcomm.

In July, TSMC announced its intention to additionally invest $100 billion in expanding production capacity in the United States. After this, the company's total announced investment in US chip manufacturing is expected to amount to $265 billion.

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Jobs and government support

According to the White House's estimate, the production expansion will make it possible to create 10,000 direct jobs and another 11,000 indirect jobs in the local community. The site currently supports more than 12,000 construction jobs.

Trump presents the company's investments as a result of his tariff policy. At the same time, TSMC's construction in Arizona began during Joe Biden's presidency, while the bipartisan CHIPS and Science Act, signed by Biden, helped provide partial financial support for the project.

The production expansion is taking place amid growing demand for chips due to the development of artificial intelligence. The United States is also increasing domestic semiconductor production to reduce supply chain vulnerabilities.

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