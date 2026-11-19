US President Donald Trump, speaking at the 33rd APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting in Shenzhen, China, said that Washington opposes any global attempts to regulate, control or restrain artificial intelligence. This was reported by Anadolu Agency.

Statement on artificial intelligence

Trump called the technology superintelligence and used the designation SI. According to him, the United States will not allow globalist regulation or other actions aimed at controlling or restraining this technology.

The US president also said that the United States is the global leader in superintelligence, which he called the greatest technological transformation since the Industrial Revolution. At the same time, Trump said that the technology has negative elements that must be managed carefully.

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Energy and planned meetings

In his speech, Trump also spoke about the American economy and energy exports to countries in the region. He mentioned his administration's approval of a pipeline in Alaska to supply natural gas to Asia.

The US president also said that American oil companies are entering Venezuela and that the United States is doing significant business there. In addition, Trump said that later that day he would meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin, president of the Russian Federation — an aggressor state. He called the planned trilateral meeting historic and said its participants would discuss new opportunities for the three sides.

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