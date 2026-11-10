In the United States, President Donald Trump said that the war with Iran is effectively over in military terms. He made the statement on Monday in the White House briefing room after meeting with the prime minister of Qatar.

Trump's statement

Trump told reporters that the United States is maintaining the status quo. He also said he seeks to reach a long-term solution that would weaken Iran's nuclear program.

As NDTV reports, this is one of the president's most specific statements on moving away from his previous threat to resume strikes on Iran after the U.S. midterm elections.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Negotiations and possible strikes

In a telephone interview with CNN on Sunday, Trump said that resuming strikes would be extremely unlikely if the United States sees progress in negotiations with Iran and Tehran signs a strong agreement. At the same time, he said that the United States had identified infrastructure targets, including 38 bridges, which it could attack should hostilities resume.

According to the outlet, the U.S. military carried out limited strikes on Iran's air defense systems at least twice during the previous week. The United States also fired on and disabled a commercial vessel on Saturday that, according to Washington, was attempting to breach the naval blockade of Iranian ports.

War and elections

The eight-month war, according to NDTV, caused fuel prices to rise and affected nearly all sectors of the global economy. In last week's midterm elections, Trump's Republican Party lost control of both chambers of Congress, which passed to the Democrats.

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