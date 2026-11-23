In Washington, United States, President Donald Trump said that China may purchase another 250 Boeing aircraft. He made the statement on Monday in an interview with CNBC, Anadolu Agency reports.

Possible additional purchase

According to Trump, he has already secured an initial sale of 250 Boeing aircraft to China. The US president suggested that the Chinese side may purchase another 250 such aircraft.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Speaking with CNBC, he said: “By the way, I sold China 250 Boeings, and I think they will buy another 250.” Trump expressed an assumption about a possible purchase rather than announcing that a new deal had been concluded.

Previous statement

In May, Trump said that China had agreed to buy 200 Boeing aircraft, as well as General Electric engines. Anadolu Agency notes that a possible new purchase could expand the previously announced agreement. The agency published the report on November 23, 2026.

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