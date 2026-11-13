US President Donald Trump said during an interview at the White House that he would easily defeat his predecessor Barack Obama in a hypothetical presidential election. Such a contest is prohibited by the 22nd Amendment to the US Constitution, which does not allow a person to be elected president more than twice.

Trump’s statement about Obama

Answering a question from sports commentator Stephen A. Smith, Trump said: “Yes, I think I would easily beat him.” He called Obama “very overrated” and said that he was not a good president and “divided” the country.

Trump also referred to the number of votes he received in elections and mentioned his results in Texas and Florida. Asked how he would characterize himself, he replied: “A person who brings people together.” According to him, economic success can help unite Americans.

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Constitutional limitation

As Anadolu Agency reports, the conversation took place after the Republicans’ defeat in the November 3 midterm elections, following which Democrats gained control of both chambers of Congress. Trump has repeatedly said that these results do not reflect his personal political support because his name was not on the ballot.

Barack Obama served as US president from 2009 to 2017. Trump was president from 2017 to 2021 and returned to the White House in January 2025.

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