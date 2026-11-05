US President Donald Trump said he intends to keep Pete Hegseth as head of the Pentagon, despite calls from some people for the official to resign. RMF24 reported this, citing a phone conversation between Trump and ABC correspondent John Karl.

Trump supported Hegseth

According to the journalist, Trump said he fully intends to keep Hegseth at the head of the Defense Department. The president also acknowledged that he receives calls from people dissatisfied with the Pentagon chief's work, but said he does not understand the reasons for this criticism.

The day before, Trump also told journalists that he did not plan to dismiss Hegseth and that he was doing an excellent job. At the same time, the president noted that it would be easier to confirm a new secretary under the current composition of Congress — before Democrats gain a majority in the Senate in January.

DeSantis and the impeachment initiative

CBS previously reported that on election night Trump asked advisers whether he should dismiss Hegseth. CBS named outgoing Florida Governor Ron DeSantis as a possible successor to the Pentagon chief.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Meanwhile, outgoing Republican Congressman Thomas Massie said he would reintroduce an impeachment motion against Hegseth, including in connection with the war with Iran. According to Politico, the initiative may be supported by some other Republican Party representatives, as well as the Democratic Party.

RMF24 notes that Massie had already submitted a similar proposal in September. At that time, House Speaker Mike Johnson ended the session early and sent lawmakers back to their districts for the duration of the election campaign before a vote on the initiative.

Reaction after the elections

The discussion over Hegseth's future intensified after Republicans' defeat in the midterm elections. Vice President J.D. Vance said the party's failure was caused by the war with Iran. Trump said he largely agreed with that assessment.

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