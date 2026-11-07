US President Donald Trump accused Democrats of allegedly threatening Republican officials, donors and supporters after the Democratic Party's victory in the midterm elections. He said he had instructed the Department of Justice to immediately investigate these claims, Anadolu Agency reports.

Claims about threatening letters

In a post on Truth Social, Trump claimed that Democratic political leaders had sent letters to several people. Among those he mentioned were Attorney General Todd Blanche and Republican donors. According to the president, the letters referred to possible impeachment and other punishments, including imprisonment.

Trump called such actions “extortion of the highest level” and said that Democrats were allegedly targeting people because of their political views and support for the Republican Party, rather than for possible wrongdoing.

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Appeal to the Department of Justice

The president also mentioned Democratic Senator from Michigan Elissa Slotkin, claiming that she allegedly intends to target young people who support Republican values. Trump urged Republicans to act quickly and insisted that, in his view, those he called involved in extortion should be held accountable.

Trump did not provide specific details about the alleged threatening letters and did not name all the people who, he said, received them. His statement came amid heightened political tensions after the midterm elections, in which Democrats won.

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