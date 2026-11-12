US President Donald Trump called on Senate leadership to immediately advance a package through the budget reconciliation process that provides $350 billion for military needs. As The Hill reports, he made the statement on the Truth Social platform.

Call to the Senate

Trump said that his administration is rebuilding the US armed forces and accused Democrats of seeking to block investments in national security. He urged Senate leadership to support the package, which, he said, is intended to give the military a “decisive advantage.”

According to the publication, Republicans have only a few weeks to pass the legislation before control of both chambers of Congress shifts to Democrats at the beginning of the new year. This is expected to happen following the Democratic Party’s success in the midterm elections held last week.

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What the funds are planned for

US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth has repeatedly called on Congress to approve the package, which includes several of Trump’s priorities. He described the funding as necessary to strengthen the military, expand the defense industrial base, and protect US national security.

The $350 billion request includes $47 billion to increase ammunition production, $17 billion for the Golden Dome missile defense system, and more than $48 billion for critical minerals. About $103 billion is planned for low-cost autonomous systems, artificial intelligence, and counter-drone capabilities.

At the same time, the package remains blocked in Congress due to disputes over how to finance it. Some House Republicans said last month that they were prepared to block the party-line package if the administration did not toughen its policy toward Russia. Some lawmakers also doubt that the total funding amount can reach $350 billion.

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