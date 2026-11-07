In the United States, President Donald Trump offered UFC CEO Dana White the position of White House press secretary. The American president announced his appeal in a post on Truth Social, ABC News Australia reports.

An offer for the UFC chief

In his post, Trump called White an outstanding, tough fighter and warrior and directly urged him to accept the job. He also asked the longtime fight promoter to bring assistants with him. The president added that some of them, in his words, are not from this country.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Vacant position

As of Saturday, the White House has had no press secretary since October 16, when Katie Zacharia left the position after serving in it for less than a week. Trump announced the offer to White on Saturday, November 7, local time. His post contained an offer to take the position, rather than an announcement of White's appointment to it.

Read us on