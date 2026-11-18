US President Donald Trump met Imelda Marcos during his visit to the Philippines. She is the widow of former Philippine dictator Ferdinand Marcos Sr. and the mother of the country’s current president, Ferdinand Marcos Jr. The Hill reports.

In a video posted on social network X by a White House aide, Trump and 97-year-old Marcos, who uses a wheelchair, exchange greetings. She is also seen blowing a kiss to the US president. In another video, Trump said that she is always the most beautiful.

Meeting in Manila

During his trip to Manila, Trump also met with Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. According to the outlet, the Philippine side gave the American leader a ceremonial reception. Marcos Jr. also sent Trump fried chicken from Jollibee, a Philippine fast-food chain, for a late dinner.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Statement on a trade deal

Trump said on Truth Social that the United States and the Philippines had reached a new trade deal that is expected to benefit farmers and the energy industry. He did not provide details of the agreement.

After his visit to the Philippines, Trump was due to travel to China for a trilateral meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin, the leader of the aggressor state Russia. The Hill also notes that Marcos Jr. maintained good relations with the Trump administration: after Trump’s victory in the 2024 election, he called him to offer congratulations and conveyed greetings from his mother.

Read us on