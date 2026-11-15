US President Donald Trump blamed the administration of his predecessor Joe Biden for a major disruption in the air traffic control system that led to the suspension of flights across the country. In posts on Truth Social, he said that the Biden administration had worsened the condition of the US Federal Aviation Administration and called on Congress to allocate funding for a new flight control system as soon as possible.

Disruption caused delays and cancellations

As The Independent reports, federal authorities lifted a nationwide ground stop order after several hours of chaos at airports. On Saturday, the number of cancelled flights exceeded 6,000. According to FlightAware, more than 9,000 flights were delayed on Friday, although some of the delays may have been related to weather or other reasons even before the restrictions were introduced.

Trump described a significant part of the current air traffic control system as outdated and said his administration had already begun work on upgrading it. He insists that the necessary funding should be allocated immediately rather than in installments.

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Contractor's actions under review

US Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said the disruption was linked to system modernization work carried out by defense contractor L3Harris. The company was replacing a section of old copper cable with fiber-optic cable, and, according to Duffy, this work somehow caused an overload of the system.

According to Duffy, officials are determining whether the disruption could have resulted from contractor incompetence or a router malfunction. These versions were being investigated at the time of the secretary's statement.

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