US President Donald Trump said that the actions of Republicans in the Senate, in his view, led to significant losses for the Republican Party in the midterm elections. In a Truth Social post, he criticized the upper chamber of Congress for failing to pass the SAVE America Act and abolish the filibuster. The Hill reports.

Complaints about the Senate

Trump said that the Republican Senate must no longer be a place where bills fail to move forward. He called the failure to pass the SAVE America Act devastating for the party during the midterm elections.

The president also criticized Republican senators for retaining the filibuster. According to him, the refusal to abolish this procedure could go down in history as one of the greatest political mistakes in the United States. At the same time, Trump congratulated Senator John Thune on his re-election for another term as Senate Republican leader.

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Midterm election results

According to the outlet, Democrats won significant victories across the country and took seats from Republicans in Texas, Kansas, Mississippi, South Carolina, Maine, and Iowa. The Democratic Party is set to take control of both the House of Representatives and the Senate in January.

After Democrat Scott Colom's victory in the Senate election in Mississippi, Democrats will reportedly hold 55 seats in the upper chamber. In Alaska, a tight race continues between Democrat Mary Peltola and incumbent Republican Senator Dan Sullivan: after the latest vote-count update, Peltola held a narrow lead.

The SAVE America Act would have introduced stricter requirements for voter registration, including providing proof of US citizenship to vote in federal elections. The bill was approved by the House of Representatives but did not pass the Senate. US federal law allows only citizens of the country to vote in federal elections.

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