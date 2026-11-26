In Astana, World Anti-Doping Agency President Witold Bańka stated that trust in the anti-doping system of the Russian Federation, an aggressor state, remains very limited. A reliable doping-testing programme is needed for Russian athletes to return to international competitions, Channel NewsAsia reports.

Enhanced independent testing

Bańka spoke after a meeting of the World Anti-Doping Agency’s Foundation Board in Kazakhstan. He noted that complete confidence in any anti-doping system is impossible, but Russia’s past violations require particular caution.

According to the agency’s president, the independent International Testing Agency must introduce a strict monitoring regime for Russian athletes. This involves increasing the number of tests both during international competitions and in Russia. Bańka believes that more tests conducted by independent bodies will give athletes confidence that those returning to competition are being properly tested.

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RUSADA status

The Russian Anti-Doping Agency, RUSADA, still does not comply with the World Anti-Doping Code. It cannot be declared compliant with the code until the World Anti-Doping Agency conducts an audit of RUSADA’s operations in Moscow. Bańka said that the war makes it difficult to safely send experts there, particularly because of the danger associated with drones in Moscow.

After Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, the International Olympic Committee called on sports federations not to admit Russian athletes and officials. The committee later suspended the Russian Olympic Committee over its recognition of sports organisations in Ukraine’s territories temporarily occupied by Russia, and in July it temporarily lifted that suspension. Several sports federations already allow Russian athletes to compete.

Russian athletes had also previously faced Olympic restrictions over doping: after an investigation into a state-backed doping scheme, more than 100 athletes were barred from the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro. At the 2018, 2021 and 2022 Games, admitted Russians competed without the national flag and anthem.

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