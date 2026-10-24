In Israel, World Jewish Congress President Ron Lauder, who had long been close to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, sharply criticized him ahead of the upcoming elections. Lauder called the head of government a dictator and said that Netanyahu does not follow the rules of democracy, Der Spiegel reports.

The 82-year-old Lauder has headed the World Jewish Congress since 2007. He said that he had sold and transferred his last real estate properties in Israel and does not plan to return to the country. According to him, the current Israeli government puts its own interests above the interests of society.

Criticism of the government and support for Eisenkot

Lauder claims that ministers Itamar Ben-Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich are destroying the country with Netanyahu’s knowledge and consent. If he had to choose a candidate in the upcoming elections, he would support Gadi Eisenkot, the leader of the Yashar party.

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Lauder met Netanyahu when he was Israel’s ambassador to the UN in New York. According to him, they maintained close contact, but after returning to Israel, Netanyahu changed and focused on his political career and strengthening his role in the Likud party.

Statement on an unrealized peace plan

Lauder also spoke for the first time about negotiations that, according to him, he conducted in the late 1990s on behalf of the Israeli prime minister with Syrian President Hafez Assad and Lebanese Prime Minister Rafik Hariri. Lauder claims that after several months of negotiations, there was a ten-point peace plan to which all three politicians agreed.

Lauder said Assad was ready to sign the document, but Netanyahu did not do so. He did not disclose the details of the agreement and said that he has two copies of the final version of the plan. According to him, the plan provided, among other things, for Israel’s agreement to withdraw from the Golan Heights. Lauder also expressed concern about the state of Israel’s relations with the United States and advised Netanyahu not to include extremists in the future government.

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