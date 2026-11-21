Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called Russian leader Vladimir Putin, the head of the aggressor state Russia, a killer in response to US President Donald Trump’s remarks calling him his friend. In an interview with CNN, Zelenskyy said that Trump himself decides what to call Putin, but for Ukraine he is an enemy and a killer.

As BBC News reports, Trump called Putin a friend during a meeting with him and Chinese leader Xi Jinping in China on Thursday. The US president also said that he and Putin have had a great relationship for many years.

Russian attack on Ukraine

The statements came after a Russian attack on Ukraine on Friday. The Russian Federation, an aggressor state, struck bridges in Kyiv and railway stations. According to the BBC, at least nine people were killed.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Zelenskyy called the strike the largest since the beginning of the year. According to him, Russia used 110 missiles, including 27 ballistic missiles, as well as more than 400 drones. The Ukrainian president reported dead and wounded civilians.

Trump’s statements and Poland’s response

After the strikes, Trump told reporters at the White House that Putin would like to end the war. He also said that both Zelenskyy and Putin want the war to end and repeated that he cannot say whether the Russian leader is a friend of the United States.

Zelenskyy noted that a friendly attitude toward Putin means insufficient pressure on him. Meanwhile, Poland said that a Russian cruise missile was among three objects that violated its airspace in the morning. Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk called the incident a provocation by Moscow.

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