Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in Berlin that he has not yet received an invitation from the United States to the G20 summit, scheduled to take place in Miami on December 14–15. He expressed hope that US President Donald Trump would invite Ukraine as a close ally.

As Der Spiegel reports, Zelenskyy said that other members of the Group of Twenty had signaled their desire to see Ukraine at the meeting. According to him, if invited, he will represent his country and its people. The president made this statement after a meeting of the Coalition of the Willing in Berlin.

An invitation for Putin

The US administration has already invited Russian President Vladimir Putin, the leader of the aggressor state, to the summit. Russia is a member of the G20, while Ukraine is not a member of this group of leading developed countries and countries with emerging economies.

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The United States expects progress in ending Russia's war against Ukraine before the summit is held. Putin's participation in the meeting has not yet been confirmed. Zelenskyy also said that he does not know what the Russian side's response to the invitation will be.

Relations with Trump

During a conversation with journalists, Zelenskyy was asked whether Trump had called him a friend. The Ukrainian president replied that he believed this had happened, but later said that he did not remember it exactly. He added that Trump had used various words about him, including positive ones.

A few hours earlier, Trump publicly called Putin his friend during a meeting in the Chinese city of Shenzhen.

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