President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said at a summit in Madrid, Spain, that every Ukrainian power plant has been damaged as a result of attacks by the Russian Federation — the aggressor state. He called on Latin American leaders to help Ukraine obtain equipment to repair its energy infrastructure as quickly as possible, The Guardian reports.

According to Zelenskyy, repair crews are working around the clock. The president stressed that Ukraine needs the broadest possible international cooperation to rebuild and repair its energy system. He noted that companies from Spain and Latin America could support these efforts, and that the necessary equipment must be compatible with Ukraine's power grid.

Meetings in Washington

US President Donald Trump said after meeting with Kirill Dmitriev, a representative of the Russian president, that he expects a “very big” agreement with Russia which, he said, would concern not only the war against Ukraine but also “all of Europe.” Trump said that the meeting with Dmitriev at the White House had not been planned.

He also said that he had not met that day with Ukrainian officials who were at the White House for talks organized by US First Lady Melania Trump.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Attacks and consequences of shelling

Russia and Ukraine exchanged air strikes overnight. According to a Reuters video analysis, an oil refinery in Ryazan, one of Russia's largest, may have been attacked as part of a large-scale drone raid on the city's industrial facilities.

In Komyshuvakha, Zaporizhzhia Oblast, rescuers continued searching for more than 30 people who, according to preliminary information, may have remained under the rubble of a former school and shelter after a strike by Russian guided aerial bombs. Zelenskyy reported 43 confirmed deaths and one person who had previously been considered missing but was found alive.

Leonid Pasechnik, head of the Russian-created occupation administration of Luhansk Oblast, said that five people were killed and another 13 injured as a result of a Ukrainian attack on a bus in temporarily occupied territory.

Read us on