President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the Russian Federation, an aggressor state, used the temporary cessation of hostilities in occupied Oleshky in the Kherson region to rotate military personnel and equipment. According to RMF24, additional occupying forces were deployed to the city and the adjacent community.

Zelenskyy's statement

The Ukrainian president said on social media that, under the cover of a humanitarian operation in Oleshky, the Russian army carried out a substantial rotation of personnel and equipment on the left bank of the Dnipro. According to him, additional occupying forces were deployed to the city itself and the surrounding community.

Zelenskyy also stated that the command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine must submit proposals on additional measures to protect the lives of Kherson residents from Russian terror.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Temporary cessation of hostilities

The truce in Oleshky lasted from October 27 to November 1. During this period, evacuated residents returned to territory controlled by Kyiv. The Ukrainian delegation that was carrying out a humanitarian mission in the city returned with them.

On October 23, the White House reported that Ukraine and Russia had agreed to temporarily halt hostilities in Oleshky in order to deliver humanitarian aid and prepare for the evacuation of civilians. The U.S. administration said at the time that U.S. First Lady Melania Trump had helped achieve the agreement.

Situation in the city

Oleshky is located approximately four kilometers from Kherson, on the left bank of the Dnipro, which is temporarily occupied by Russia. Ukrainian authorities have repeatedly reported on the difficult situation of local residents. The U.S. side confirmed that up to two thousand people, including 50 children, were there without access to food and drinking water.

Read us on