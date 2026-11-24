President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, speaking in Berlin, Germany, via video address to a meeting of parliamentarians from NATO countries, called for talks involving Ukraine, Europe, the United States and Russia as the aggressor state to be held as soon as possible. According to him, Kyiv is ready for such a meeting as early as the next day.

Zelenskyy said that everything possible must be done to ensure that the four-party meeting takes place as soon as possible. He also said that Ukraine’s partners want to try to organize the talks before Christmas, but Kyiv hopes for an earlier date.

Europe’s participation

European governments did not participate in previous discussions with Moscow. In recent weeks, their desire to join the negotiation process has become more noticeable, France 24 reports.

The president also reiterated that Ukraine seeks full NATO membership, rather than only security guarantees from Alliance states. According to him, Ukraine’s combat experience, innovative defense industry and large military could strengthen NATO.

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NATO’s position and guarantees

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, who spoke after Zelenskyy at the same event, stressed the Alliance’s support for Ukraine. At the same time, he noted that Ukraine’s accession requires unanimous support from the allies, and not all of them currently agree to its membership. Rutte also rejected the notion that external forces, including Russia, can determine NATO’s composition.

Last week, U.S. envoy Jared Kushner said in Berlin that Washington could consider providing Ukraine with security guarantees similar to those envisaged by Article 5 of the North Atlantic Treaty as part of a peace settlement. Zelenskyy noted that without full NATO membership, questions remain about the mechanism of such guarantees, including the participating countries, the deployment of troops in Ukraine, the cost of commitments and their effectiveness.

The president also called on NATO states to provide Ukraine with more air defense systems to repel Russian air attacks.

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