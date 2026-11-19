US President Donald Trump was suspected of possibly falling asleep during a speech by Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Shenzhen, China. The White House denied these claims.

What happened during the speech

As The Guardian reports, Trump closed his eyes for about 10 seconds during the television broadcast. His head was tilted downward, while his hands remained folded in front of him.

Several prominent Trump critics on social media said that the president was asleep. They included the Republicans Against Trump group, the press office of California Governor Gavin Newsom, and conservative lawyer George Conway.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

The White House’s position

Representatives of the US president’s administration rejected these assumptions. White House communications director Steven Cheung said that Trump was looking at documents in front of him during the speech, and that his eye movements allegedly confirmed this.

According to the publication, Trump had previously been accused of falling asleep or appearing sleepy during public events, including press conferences in the Oval Office, cabinet meetings, and sporting events. Administration representatives and the president’s allies explained such episodes as blinking or attentively listening to interlocutors.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio told lawmakers in June that he had never seen Trump fall asleep. Vice President J.D. Vance also said last year that the president hardly sleeps even during long flights.

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