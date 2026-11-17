Estonian President Ylle Madise stated that a decision on the possible closure of road border crossing points on the border with the Russian Federation — an aggressor state — must be based on an assessment of the economic, humanitarian, diplomatic and security consequences. She called on the government not to make emotional decisions that could harm the country’s interests.

As ERR News reports, Madise believes that tourist trips and trips for cheap goods across the eastern border should be stopped. At the same time, in her view, the possibility of crossing the border for diplomatic and humanitarian travel should be maintained, particularly for people who have elderly relatives or children on the other side of the border.

Security and humanitarian factors

The president noted that the government must also take into account information that is not fully public. This concerns, in particular, the possible recruitment of people for activities against Estonia during border crossings, as well as the ability of security agencies to respond to potential threats.

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Madise also said that closing the border would not have prevented the attack on Milrem and the recent attempted attacks on Threod. According to her, the circumstances in which Finland decided to close its border differed from Estonia’s, and an open border had been beneficial for Estonia.

Possible additional restrictions

She did not rule out that, after an analysis, the government could introduce additional restrictions on travel that has no humanitarian or diplomatic need. Madise stressed that Poland also keeps border crossings open, and that diplomats and people travelling for humanitarian reasons or to work need to cross the border in certain cases.

Commenting on the situation in Narva, the president called for not exaggerating the threats to the city and its economy. According to her, Frontex Deputy Executive Director Uku Särekanno confirmed that 60 employees of the European Border and Coast Guard Agency, along with their families, are in Narva and Narva-Jõesuu and are assessing developments at the border.

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