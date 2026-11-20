European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde has called on EU lawmakers to adopt common rules for tokenized financial assets. She said that without such regulation, Europe risks losing the opportunity to shape a single market for digital assets, as different blockchain platforms could become incompatible with one another, CoinDesk reports.

Risk of market fragmentation

Speaking at the European Banking Congress in Frankfurt, Lagarde noted that tokenization makes it possible to issue and trade digital versions of shares, bonds and other financial assets on blockchain networks. According to her, with an appropriate regulatory approach, this technology could help create an integrated European digital asset market from the outset.

The global market for tokenized traditional assets on public blockchains reached approximately €23 billion in March — five times more than a year earlier. Banks and other financial institutions are increasingly using blockchain to issue securities and settle transactions.

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Pontes platform and digital bonds

In September, the ECB launched the Pontes platform, which enables banks and other institutions to conduct transactions in tokenized securities using central bank money. This mechanism makes it possible to avoid using private stablecoins or commercial bank deposits for settlements.

Earlier this month, the European Stability Mechanism, the eurozone's financial assistance fund, settled a €1 billion digital bond through Pontes. The ECB has also begun preparations to invest part of its own reserves in tokenized securities, initially in euro-denominated public-sector debt securities.

The ECB's long-term Appia initiative is intended to develop common standards and connect European markets for tokenized assets. At the same time, Lagarde stressed that infrastructure alone is not enough: lawmakers must adopt common rules.

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