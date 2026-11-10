European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced during a visit to Bucharest that Romania will receive an additional €10 million to strengthen search and rescue operations in the Black Sea.

Funds for rescue operations

Von der Leyen announced the funding on November 9 during a joint press statement with Romanian President Nicușor Dan at the Cotroceni Palace. As Romania Insider reports, the funds are intended to help improve Romania's search and rescue capabilities in the Black Sea.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Regional security center

The European Commission also plans to allocate €50 million to accelerate the establishment of a regional maritime security center involving Romania and Bulgaria. The initiative envisages closer cooperation with Türkiye.

The announcements came amid heightened security concerns following attacks by Russian drones on commercial vessels near the coasts of Romania and Bulgaria.

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