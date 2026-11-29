European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen called for increased pressure on Iran after two Italian citizens were killed in a drone attack in Kuwait on November 26. Italy and Kuwait hold Tehran responsible for the attack, while Iranian authorities deny this, the Jerusalem Post reports.

The deceased were identified as Rheinmetall Italia civilian technicians Antonio Saccoccio and Emanuele Lo Russo. They serviced air defense systems used by the Kuwaiti armed forces. According to Reuters, a Kuwaiti army captain and a Pakistani citizen were also injured.

EU and Italian response

Von der Leyen said that security in the Gulf region concerns everyone and called for increased pressure on Tehran to stop attacks against Iran's neighbors and EU partners in the region. Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani informed the Italian Senate about the incident, while Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni expressed condolences to the families of the deceased.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

On November 27, Kuwait summoned Iranian Ambassador Mohammad Totonji and handed him an official protest. Kuwaiti Deputy Foreign Minister Hamad al-Mashaan placed full responsibility for the attack on Iran and stated the country's right to self-defense under Article 51 of the UN Charter.

Tehran's position and investigation

During a conversation with Tajani, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi expressed condolences over the deaths of the Italians but called the accusations against Tehran unfounded. He said Iran had no role in the incident and offered Kuwait and Italy cooperation in establishing the origin and circumstances of the incident.

Tajani said that the investigation established that the drone was manufactured in Iran, but that this alone does not prove the direct involvement of Iranian forces in the attack. The Rome prosecutor's office has opened an investigation; possible versions include the involvement of Iran-backed groups in Iraq. Italian Defense Minister Guido Crosetto also informed parliament of plans to redeploy some Italian military personnel from Kuwait to Saudi Arabia.

Read us on