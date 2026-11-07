Peruvian President Keiko Fujimori signed an agreement with Argentina, Bolivia and Chile to deepen cooperation and investment in strategic minerals. Activists fear that, amid Peru's drive to develop such resources, lithium and uranium projects near the Quelccaya Glacier in the Puno department could be accelerated, Mongabay reports.

Quelccaya is the world's second-largest tropical ice cap and reaches an altitude of 5,600 meters. According to Peru's National Institute for Research on Glaciers and Mountain Ecosystems, it contains 2.43 billion cubic meters of water — an amount that, according to the institute's estimate, would be enough to supply Cusco for a century. At the same time, Quelccaya has lost 58% of its ice over the past 40 years.

Lithium and uranium near the glacier

Canadian company American Lithium, through its Peruvian subsidiary Macusani Yellowcake, controls at least 174 concessions covering more than 1,090 square kilometers in Puno. They encompass three projects: the Macusani uranium project, the Falchani lithium project and the Quelccaya lithium exploration project.

The Falchani project involves open-pit mining across an area of more than 2,800 hectares several kilometers east of the glacier. Construction is planned to begin in 2028. The company estimates that the mine will be able to produce 25,000 tonnes of lithium carbonate annually and generate more than $6 billion over its operating life.

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Activists believe that dust from open-pit mining could settle on the glacier and accelerate its melting. Bladimir Martinez, an environmental engineer with the Red Muqui network, also said there could be potential risks due to the presence of uranium in the dust. These are activists' assessments, not established consequences of the project's operations.

Regulation and community positions

In June 2026, Peru officially recognized lithium and uranium as minerals of national importance. Environmental governance expert Roger Merino said that extractive projects could be accelerated without clear standards, including for uranium mining. According to him, the country has no approved special law or technical regulation for such work.

Communities around Quelccaya do not have a unified position. Some residents fear mining's impact on water and ecosystems, while others expect jobs and investment in one of the country's poorest regions. In Carabaya province, there are hopes for the creation of up to 5,000 jobs.

American Lithium says it complies with the highest environmental standards, and baseline studies found no threatened species or habitats in the areas of the Macusani and Falchani projects. The company did not respond to Mongabay's request for comment.

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