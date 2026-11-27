Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum on November 26 criticized the decision by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) to launch a confidential hotline for collecting information about possible corruption among Mexican officials. In Mexico City, she said the initiative constituted interference in the country’s internal affairs, UPI reports.

WhatsApp and Signal lines

DEA Administrator Terrance Cole announced confidential channels on WhatsApp and Signal on November 25 in social media posts. Residents of the northwestern Mexican state of Sinaloa were urged to report information about officials who, according to the agency’s wording, provide material support to drug cartels designated by the DEA as foreign terrorist organizations.

In the post, Cole also mentioned criminal networks and individuals who, he claimed, launder money to finance narco-terrorism. He said that the information, identity and safety of those providing data matter.

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Reaction of Mexican authorities

Sheinbaum suggested imagining how the U.S. government would react if Mexico’s security ministry opened a WhatsApp line for reports of corruption in the United States. She also called on U.S. authorities to focus on combating drug trafficking and related corruption on their own territory.

Mexico’s security cabinet said that the country does not accept unilateral actions or interference on its territory. It emphasized that Mexico has institutions authorized to receive reports, investigate crimes, combat corruption and prevent impunity.

At the same time, Mexico and the United States have cooperated in cases against major drug traffickers. A week before Cole’s statement, both countries welcomed the detention of Fausto Isidro Meza Flores, known as El Chapo Isidro, who was described as one of the most influential drug traffickers in Sinaloa.

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