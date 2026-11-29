The 25th session of the Assembly of States Parties to the International Criminal Court will begin in The Hague, Netherlands, on Monday. ICC President Tomoko Akane plans to call on participants on the first day of the meeting to provide concrete support for the court amid United States sanctions.

Sanctions and change of meeting venue

The Assembly was initially planned to be held at UN headquarters in New York, but at the end of September the venue was moved to The Hague. The reason was US sanctions against ICC leadership and visa restrictions affecting some delegations.

As The Japan Times reports, Akane said that the political will of States Parties is being tested. According to her, the measures taken are insufficient, as the administration of US President Donald Trump expanded the range of sanctions targets from court officials to the entire organization. At separate meetings with ministers of States Parties, she intends to request concrete cooperation taking into account the circumstances of each country.

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Budget and election of judges

During the session, which will last until December 7, the ICC's budget for 2027 will also be considered. After meeting Akane, Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi said that Japan, the court's largest national donor, would transfer its contribution for 2027 in advance this year. Akane explained that this payment is equivalent to nearly two months of ICC expenditures.

On Monday, the Assembly will also elect six judges whose terms expire in March 2027, including Akane. Japan nominated Yoshimitsu Yamauchi, a prosecutor at Japan's Supreme Public Prosecutors Office and ambassador for cooperation in the field of international law. The next president of the court will be elected by the 18 ICC judges.

According to the publication, the ICC has 125 States Parties and regions. Since July, when Trump called on members to leave the organization, seven participants, including Venezuela, have informed the UN of their withdrawal from the ICC.

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