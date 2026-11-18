Moldovan President Maia Sandu said that Russian drones violated the country’s airspace in the evening. According to her, one of the unmanned aerial vehicles flew over Chisinau, Moldova’s capital, alarming local residents. Cyprus Mail reported on the statement circulated on Tuesday, citing Reuters.

Statement on drones

Sandu wrote about the incident on social media. She said that several drones violated Moldova’s airspace and called them Russian. The president also stated that Russia’s war threatens all of Europe.

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Sanctions and defense

Sandu said that Moldova supports peace and will continue to seek further sanctions against Moscow. She also said that the country intends to continue supporting Ukraine. Separately, the president noted that Moldova will build up its own defense together with its partners.

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