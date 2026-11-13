Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum met at the National Palace with OpenAI President and co-founder Greg Brockman and his team. The parties discussed various applications of artificial intelligence, particularly in healthcare.

Sheinbaum announced the meeting on social media. According to her, the participants agreed that artificial intelligence technologies could be useful in providing medical care, Mexico News Daily reports.

Digitalization of the healthcare system

The meeting took place several weeks after the federal government announced the creation of an Advisory Council for the Digital Transformation of the Healthcare Sector. Its task is to improve the monitoring, storage, and distribution of medicines.

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Council members are to use digital tools and artificial intelligence to identify medicine shortages, monitor warehouse inventories, and speed up the delivery of drugs to public hospitals and medical centers. Sheinbaum did not say whether OpenAI would cooperate with this council.

Interest in the smart hospital model

At a press conference, Sheinbaum also said that the government was interested in cooperating with China in various areas, including smart hospitals. Before traveling to Shenzhen for a meeting of Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation leaders, she said that Mexico seeks to implement this approach in the country.

Smart hospitals use various technologies, including artificial intelligence, to automate certain processes and improve patient care.

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