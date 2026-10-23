In Mexico, President Claudia Sheinbaum spoke about a tense conversation with Chihuahua Governor Maru Campos regarding the alleged involvement of CIA agents in a raid on a drug laboratory that took place in April. According to the president, Mexican authorities did not authorize this operation. As reported by Mexico News Daily, the meeting between the two politicians took place last month at Ciudad Juárez International Airport, and both raised their voices during the conversation.

Conversation about alleged CIA involvement

Sheinbaum stated that Campos asked her why the president had allegedly accused the governor of treason. The president replied that she had not made such an accusation, but said that the investigation must determine why foreign agents allegedly arrived in Mexico without permission and without complying with the National Security Law.

According to Sheinbaum's account, Campos denied authorizing the entry of CIA agents into Chihuahua and placed responsibility on her former attorney general, César Jáuregui. Last week, Jáuregui was arrested on state and federal charges, including treason linked to the alleged CIA involvement in the anti-drug operation.

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The president also said that Campos told her about allegedly uncovered corrupt activities by the former prosecutor in Chihuahua. Sheinbaum stated that law enforcement agencies must act against Jáuregui in the same way as against any other person if illegal actions are discovered.

Claims of links to drug trafficking

Sheinbaum confirmed that Campos, during their conversation, claimed that Ariadna Montiel Reyes, president of the Morena party, allegedly had links to drug trafficking. The president replied that the governor should provide evidence if she has it, adding that no such evidence has been presented so far. Sheinbaum called Montiel an honest woman who leads Morena well.

Reviews of the electoral body

Separately, at the press conference, Sheinbaum commented on reports concerning Guadalupe Taddei, head of the National Electoral Institute. According to media reports, Taddei has a close personal relationship with businessman José Alfredo Hernández Casillas, whose family companies received major contracts from the INE. The president supported conducting audits at the electoral body and stated that there should be “not even a hint of corruption” there. Taddei denied any favoritism or corruption in the awarding of contracts to companies linked to Hernández Casillas.

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