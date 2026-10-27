Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum is proposing to strengthen the federal law on monuments and archaeological, artistic and historical zones in order to ban the permanent export from the country of protected works of art. A preliminary draft document on the protection and preservation of cultural heritage was published on October 15, Mexico News Daily reports.

Ban for private owners

The initiative is intended to eliminate a contradiction between the current law, which does not provide for restrictions on the export of culturally significant works, and presidential decrees concerning individual artists. The draft explicitly bans the permanent export of privately owned objects that have been recognized as artistic or historical monuments and fall under the jurisdiction of Mexico’s National Institute of Fine Arts and Literature.

The document also grants the institute the authority to study, protect, preserve and restore such works held in private hands. The draft states that this is necessary to ensure the right to culture takes precedence over the right to private property.

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Kahlo cases and the Gelman collection

Ten presidential decrees have already declared the works of Diego Rivera, David Alfaro Siqueiros, José Clemente Orozco, Octavio Paz, Remedios Varo, Frida Kahlo and María Izquierdo to be national heritage. At the same time, an exception applies to the works of Rivera and Orozco: they may be permanently exported to museums.

The export from Mexico of Frida Kahlo’s easel paintings, graphic works and technical documents, which belong to private owners and are located in the country, has been prohibited since 1984. The Supreme Court is to consider a challenge to this decree filed by the owner of the painting “Self-Portrait with Medallion.” In 2010, collector Andrés Blaisten obtained judicial protection against the ban on exporting works by María Izquierdo, and the relevant decree was ruled unconstitutional.

Sheinbaum’s initiative emerged amid a dispute over the Gelman collection, concerning the transfer of 160 of its 300 works to Banco Santander in Cantabria, Spain.

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