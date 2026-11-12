Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum will be in Shenzhen, China, from November 17 to 19, where she will be the keynote speaker at an event of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Business Advisory Council. Economy Minister Marcelo Ebrard announced her program, Mexico News Daily reports.

According to Ebrard, Sheinbaum and Chinese President Xi Jinping will be the only world leaders to speak at the plenary session attended by members of the APEC Business Advisory Council. The council, the minister noted, includes more than 1,000 business representatives from the 21 APEC economies.

Meetings with APEC leaders

The Mexican president also plans bilateral meetings with the leaders of China, Canada, Australia and Vietnam. Ebrard added that representatives of other APEC economies have also requested talks with the Mexican side, so such meetings may take place.

Sheinbaum will also take part in the APEC leaders' meeting. The event's theme is “Building an Asia-Pacific Community for Shared Prosperity.” According to Ebrard, APEC countries account for 52% of foreign direct investment in Mexico, and Mexico itself will host the grouping's leaders' meeting in 2028.

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Investment and negotiations with the United States

Sheinbaum said that at the business event she will talk about the state economic plan Plan México, the country's economic model and investment opportunities. One of the plan's goals is to attract additional foreign investment and increase the share of domestic content in products of Mexico's manufacturing sector.

She also said that she will not hold a bilateral meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump during her visit to China. At the same time, Sheinbaum suggested that she could meet with him at the G20 summit at the Mar-a-Lago club in Florida in December, should such an opportunity arise.

The Mexican president stressed that her meeting with Xi Jinping should not create problems for trade negotiations with the United States. She noted that Mexico and the United States maintain constant contact on trade issues.

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