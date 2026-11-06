Mexican President Sheinbaum said that the country’s National Electoral Institute, INE, needs to be “cleaned up” after a scandal involving contracts for the supply of electoral materials. As Mexico News Daily reports, she said the institute must guarantee the will of voters, fair elections, transparency and republican austerity.

Statements on the INE’s work

Sheinbaum claims that corruption in the awarding of contracts for electoral materials at the INE may have occurred not only during the tenure of the institute’s former head, Guadalupe Taddei. According to her, such cases took place throughout the period when the INE was headed by Lorenzo Córdova in 2014–2023, and possibly earlier. At the same time, she noted that an audit must establish this.

Taddei resigned last week amid accusations that lucrative contracts were awarded to companies linked to businessman José Alfredo Hernández Casillas, with whom she reportedly had close personal relations. Mexico News Daily also reports that Taddei and Hernández Casillas were likely added to the Finance Ministry’s list of blocked persons and are to be investigated by federal prosecutors.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Murder of a city council member

During her morning press conference, Sheinbaum also commented on the murder of Cuernavaca city council member Gabriel Rivas Ríos, a representative of the Morena party and an environmental activist. Rivas was killed on Wednesday in the capital of Morelos state. The president called the crime sad and outrageous and said it was directed specifically against the politician. She asked the federal Security Cabinet to support the Morelos prosecutor’s office in the investigation.

Rivas had criticized the Alto Verde housing project proposed for the La Casahuatera area in Cuernavaca because of possible environmental consequences. Sheinbaum said her administration, together with Morelos Governor Margarita González Saravia, would consider possible actions regarding the project. According to her, Rivas had not sought federal protection.

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