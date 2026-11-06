The stock of EU direct investment in countries outside the bloc stood at €9.48 trillion at the end of 2025, down 2.3% from a year earlier. At the same time, the stock of direct investment in the bloc by investors from non-EU countries fell by 2.8% to €6.99 trillion, Cyprus Mail reports, citing Eurostat data.

Decline in investment positions

At the end of 2024, the stock of EU direct investment in countries outside the bloc amounted to €9.70 trillion. The volume of direct investment in the bloc by investors from outside the EU stood at €7.19 trillion a year earlier.

The decline in the volume of inward investment positions continues a trend that has lasted since 2022. At that time, investors from the rest of the world held €7.88 trillion in direct investment in the EU — the highest figure since 2013.

These data reflect the accumulated value of direct investments across borders, rather than investment flows in a particular year. Special purpose entities, which are mainly established to carry out financial transactions and structure investments, accounted for 26.2% of all EU investment positions abroad. Their share in investments in the bloc from non-EU countries was 33.3%.

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The United States and the United Kingdom among the main partners

The United States remained the largest destination for EU investment, with €2.79 trillion, or 29.4% of all the bloc's stock of direct investment outside its borders. The United Kingdom ranked second with €1.88 trillion, or 19.8%, while Switzerland ranked third with €812 billion, or 8.6%.

Other destinations for EU investment included Brazil with €310 billion and Canada with €246 billion. The Cayman Islands and Mexico each accounted for 2.4% of such investment positions, China excluding Hong Kong and Singapore each for 2.3%, and Bermuda for 2%.

The United States was also the largest source of direct investment in the EU, with €2.08 trillion, or 29.7% of the total. It was followed by the United Kingdom with €1.26 trillion, or 18.1%. Switzerland provided €602 billion, the Cayman Islands €323 billion, and Japan €249 billion.

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