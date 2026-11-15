In Saudi Arabia, the combined net profit of six energy companies listed on the Saudi Exchange rose by 42.8% in the first nine months of 2026, to 396.15 billion Saudi riyals, or $105.64 billion. This was reported by Asharq Al-Awsat.

Saudi Aramco accounted for the largest share of this result. The company’s profit attributable to shareholders increased by 36.1%, to 379.02 billion riyals ($101.07 billion). This represents about 95.7% of the sector’s total profit. Aramco’s revenue and other sales-related income rose by 20.8%, to approximately 1.52 trillion riyals ($405.33 billion).

Growth in Bahri and Petro Rabigh profits

National Shipping Company of Saudi Arabia, or Bahri, ranked second in net profit. Its figure rose by 586.7%, to 9.98 billion riyals ($2.66 billion), while revenue increased by 268.4%, to 26.1 billion riyals. The company benefited from increased maritime shipping activity and higher freight rates, particularly in the oil transportation segment.

Rabigh Refining and Petrochemical Company, known as Petro Rabigh, recorded about 6.7 billion riyals ($1.79 billion) in net profit over nine months. A year earlier, the company had posted a loss of 3.29 billion riyals. Its revenue increased by 113.6%, to 52.03 billion riyals. Higher operating performance at the complex, larger sales volumes, higher prices for petroleum products and petrochemicals, as well as lower financing costs, contributed to the improved results.

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Weaker results for drilling companies

The results of some drilling companies and Saudi Arabian Refineries Company were weaker. ADES Holding’s net profit fell by 23%, to 459.8 million riyals ($122.6 million), although its revenue rose by 44%. The financial result was affected by a lower operating margin, higher costs, and the temporary suspension of several regional operations.

Arabian Drilling Company’s profit fell by 90.6%, to 6.9 million riyals ($1.84 million), while revenue declined by 8.1%. Saudi Arabian Refineries Company, in turn, increased its net loss by 24.4%, to 27.5 million riyals ($7.33 million), in particular due to impairment of certain investments and higher administrative expenses.

In the third quarter of 2026, the combined net profit of the six companies rose by 50.1% year-on-year, to 145.15 billion riyals ($38.71 billion). Amid supply disruptions in the Middle East, rising energy prices and higher refining margins also improved the quarterly results of ExxonMobil, Shell and TotalEnergies.

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