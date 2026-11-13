In South Korea, the combined net profit of the five largest brokerage firms amounted to 851.2 billion won, or about $640 million, in July–September. This was 81.13% less than in the previous quarter, when the figure reached a record 4.51 trillion won, Korea Herald reports.

Mirae Asset Securities posts a loss

The largest decline was recorded by Mirae Asset Securities, the country’s largest brokerage firm by equity capital. After net profit of 1.91 trillion won in the second quarter, the company ended the third quarter with a net loss of 405.6 billion won and an operating loss of 502.3 billion won. A year earlier, its net profit for this period was 343.8 billion won.

Mirae Asset Securities’ results were affected by significant losses from the revaluation of its own investment assets. Among the reasons, the publication cites a lower valuation of the company’s stake in U.S. aerospace company SpaceX, as well as the strengthening of the South Korean won against the U.S. dollar.

Stock market trading declines

Other major brokers remained profitable, but their quarterly results also declined. Korea Investment & Securities’ net profit amounted to 281.8 billion won, down 70.23% from the previous quarter. Kiwoom Securities earned 238.6 billion won, reducing its profit by 64.95%.

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Samsung Securities’ net profit decreased by 27.7% to 352.8 billion won, while NH Investment & Securities reported a decline of 21.62% to 383.6 billion won. Factors behind the weaker results included a cooling stock market, lower trading activity and reduced participation by retail investors.

The average daily trading value on Korean markets, including the Korea Exchange and the alternative Nextrade platform, fell by 36.24% in the third quarter, from 118.1 trillion won to 75.3 trillion won. In October, it declined by a further 5.1% compared with the previous month, to 38.1 trillion won.

At the same time, nine-month results remain high thanks to profits in the first half of the year. Korea Investment & Securities reported 2.01 trillion won in net profit for January–September, 20.1% more than a year earlier. Mirae Asset Securities earned a record 2.50 trillion won over the same period, or 148.2% more year on year.

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