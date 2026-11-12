In Saudi Arabia, the combined net profit of nine transport and logistics companies listed on the Saudi Exchange rose by 20.7% in the first nine months of 2026, to 1.063 billion Saudi riyals, or $283.5 million. Their total revenue increased by 13%, to 18.08 billion riyals ($4.82 billion), Asharq Al-Awsat reports.

Logistics and ports became growth drivers

SAL Saudi Logistics Services recorded the largest net profit in the sector, at about 579.9 million riyals, up 16.9% from a year earlier. The company accounted for approximately 54.6% of the combined profit of the nine enterprises, while its revenue rose by 28.2%, to 1.54 billion riyals.

SISCO Holding increased its net profit by 140.7%, to 148.5 million riyals. The company attributed the result to improved performance in its port business, increased cargo-handling volumes, and the development of logistics operations. SAPTCO’s net profit rose by about 521%, from 13.1 million to 81.5 million riyals, while its revenue increased by 13.8%.

The report notes that disruptions to maritime shipping through the Strait of Hormuz and the Red Sea prompted shipping companies to seek alternative routes. Saudi Arabia’s ports on the coasts of the Arabian Gulf and the Red Sea, as well as the country’s land transport networks, create additional opportunities for cargo transportation, warehousing logistics, and the development of logistics corridors.

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Car rentals and aviation services under pressure

United International Transportation Company, operating under the Budget Saudi brand, ranked second in terms of profit, with 199.6 million riyals, although this was 19.7% lower than a year earlier. Its revenue, meanwhile, rose by 11%, to 1.91 billion riyals. The company attributed the decline in profit to lower utilization of its short-term rental fleet, slower renewal of long-term contracts, and customers switching to lower-cost vehicle categories.

Theeb Rent a Car reduced its net profit by 52.2%, to 68.4 million riyals, while Lumi Rental cut it by 61.3%, to 61.9 million riyals. flynas reduced its net loss by 83.9%, to 95.7 million riyals, while Saudi Ground Services moved from a profit of 298.5 million riyals in January–September 2025 to a net loss of 28.6 million riyals.

In the third quarter, the nine companies together earned about 413.1 million riyals in net profit. SAL generated 231.9 million riyals, SISCO Holding 63.1 million riyals, while flynas returned to profitability with net income of about 27 million riyals after losses in the second quarter.

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