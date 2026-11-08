In the United States, following the Republican Party’s sweeping defeat in the midterm elections, some supporters of the MAGA movement began placing responsibility on President Donald Trump, his advisers and party leadership. In Dallas, supporters of Senate candidate Ken Paxton, whom the source calls Trump’s favorite, spoke of dissatisfaction with the president and his influence on the campaign.

As NDTV World reports, Democrats won large majorities in both chambers of Congress. In the Senate, they could control up to 56 of 100 seats. Democrats also won all statewide races in Texas and will control governorships in seven states that Trump won in the 2024 presidential election.

Criticism within MAGA

Reuters sources among MAGA activists, right-wing bloggers, party strategists and Christian nationalists cited various reasons for the Republicans’ failure. These included the high cost of living, fuel prices, the war with Iran, dissatisfaction with the economic situation and corruption in Washington. Some members of the movement also criticized the authorities’ decision to redact or not release significant portions of investigative materials concerning Jeffrey Epstein.

According to an analysis by PeakMetrics conducted for Reuters, more than 20% of MAGA supporters in a sample of posts on X and Reddit expressed doubts about the movement’s leadership and direction. About half of this group continued to support MAGA but no longer saw Trump as its leader. The other half remained loyal to the president, although they criticized him.

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University of Maryland professor Jennifer Golbeck, who has analyzed MAGA-related posts since 2016, reported a decline in activity among Trump’s most devoted supporters. According to her data, the number of posts and comments on the Patriots.Win forum has fallen by 27% since January.

Trump hardens his course

After the election, Trump did not announce a change in political course but promoted Stephen Miller, one of the main authors of the administration’s hardline immigration policy, to White House chief of staff, replacing Susie Wiles. The decision was supported by some influential MAGA figures who are calling for a return to the movement’s nationalist and anti-immigration agenda.

At the same time, claims of alleged election fraud, which were one of MAGA’s central themes after the 2020 presidential election, have nearly disappeared from the rhetoric of right-wing influencers this time. According to States United Action, candidates who supported Trump’s false claims of widespread fraud in 2020 suffered significant defeats: next year, they will hold at least 41 fewer positions in Congress and state government bodies.

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