Residents of the high-altitude villages of Chhangru and Tinkar in Nepal’s Darchula district are preparing to leave their homes for six months in November because of heavy snowfall and freezing temperatures. By April, both settlements, located near the borders with China and India, are expected to be completely deserted, Kathmandu Post reports.

Preparations before departure

Tinkar has 75 households and Chhangru has 124, with a total population of around 1,200 people. In winter, the snow does not melt for a long time, so local residents leave for the district administrative center of Khalanga and other lower areas. The annual seasonal relocation is called kuncha sarne.

Before setting off, families store their harvests, prepare firewood and livestock feed, dry leaves for bedding, and set aside supplies of potatoes, beans, and flour. Residents also prepare dried products from choto, a large variety of radish. Garlic, peas, coriander, and mustard greens are sown in the fields so that residents can return in spring to plants that have already sprouted.

The villages have only one agricultural season per year, while livestock farming is the main source of income for the population. Families take dairy cows with them, while other animals are left in places with good pastureland under the supervision of herders. Families jointly hire herders and divide the costs according to the number of animals.

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Before leaving, each household performs rituals in honor of its ancestral deity, invites neighbors to a meal, and later the community holds a joint religious service. After that, residents leave the villages on the same day.

A week on foot through India

The journey to the lowlands takes about a week on foot and passes through Indian territory. The trip is particularly difficult for children, elderly people, people with disabilities, pregnant women, and women accompanying livestock.

Local residents complain that landslides have damaged several sections of the trail between Tinkar and Chhangru, as well as the pack road from Chhangru to Dumling. Part of the route was repaired with the participation of residents, the Armed Police Force, and Nepal Police, but it remains difficult to travel. According to the publication, about 15.4 million Nepalese rupees were spent on repairing the route four years ago, but residents are still forced to travel through India.

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