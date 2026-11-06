In the United Kingdom, Prince Harry and five other claimants have filed applications with the Court of Appeal seeking permission to challenge the ruling in their case against Daily Mail publisher Associated Newspapers. The Guardian reports.

Alongside Harry, applications were filed by Doreen Lawrence, Elton John and his husband David Furnish, as well as actresses Elizabeth Hurley and Sadie Frost. In July, Mr Justice Nicklin dismissed their claims, stating that the claimants had not proved the unlawful obtaining of any information.

Application for appeal

A representative for the claimants said they were seeking a review of both the dismissal of the claims and the decision on the recovery of legal costs. In their view, these decisions are unprecedented and contain legal and factual errors.

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Court staff confirmed that the application had been filed with the Court of Appeal. The judge's written ruling, running to 436 pages, was issued after an 11-week hearing. The judge also stated that it cannot be concluded that material was obtained unlawfully if there was a lawful and realistic way of obtaining the information.

Arguments of the parties and costs

During the hearings, lawyers for the claimants argued that private investigators, freelance journalists and Associated Newspapers staff had intercepted voicemail messages, tapped landline telephones and obtained data by deception. Representatives of the publisher, meanwhile, said that journalists at the Daily Mail and Mail on Sunday used lawful sources, including friends, spokespersons, previous publications, material from freelancers, other newspapers and news agencies.

After losing the case, Harry and the other claimants faced legal costs of more than £50 million. In August, the judge ruled that they must pay the publisher £9,544,355 within seven days as an initial payment towards costs before further hearings on the final amount.

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