Prince Harry visited wounded military personnel in Lviv — Der Spiegel

British Prince Harry paid an unannounced visit to Lviv, Ukraine, where he met with wounded war veterans at a rehabilitation clinic. According to a source, during a conversation with the service members, he said that they are winning the war.

The visit was kept secret

The trip was announced only after Harry had left Ukraine. As Der Spiegel writes, citing the PA news agency, the visit was not disclosed for security reasons. This was Harry’s fourth trip to Ukraine since the start of Russian aggression.

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The prince also watched a wheelchair rugby match in a school sports hall. The players competed for places on the Ukrainian team at the Invictus Games, an international tournament for wounded and sick service members and veterans founded by Harry.

Preparations for the Invictus Games

The next Invictus Games are due to take place next year in Birmingham. According to The Guardian, as cited by Der Spiegel, Ukraine plans to send around 60 male and female participants to the tournament. Harry also said that each time he returns to Ukraine, he feels hospitality and warmth.

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