Prince Harry called for stricter rules for social platforms during an event on children’s online safety at the European Parliament in Brussels, Belgium. The Duke of Sussex said that major technology companies are creating a world of “chaos,” division and irresponsibility.

Call for stricter rules

Harry spoke on November 10 at an event dedicated to protecting minors online. He stressed the need to protect children from content that could push them toward suicide or self-harm, Politico Europe reports.

The duke also expressed concern about platforms’ privacy policies. According to him, such rules may prevent parents from finding out how their children died. Harry’s wife, Meghan Markle, attended the event but declined a planned appearance at a panel discussion.

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European Commission plans

Online platforms in the EU are already regulated by the Digital Services Act. The European Commission is also preparing a special regime for minors as part of the Kids Act initiative. The proposal envisages banning children under 13 from using most social platforms and formalizing requirements for parental controls.

The visit of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex attracted considerable attention from the media and European Parliament staff. Members of the Internal Market Committee, which negotiates on behalf of Parliament on the Kids Act, also attended the event, including Hungarian conservative Dóra Dávid and Slovak liberal Veronika Cifrová Ostrihoňová.

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