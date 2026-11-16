Prince William and Princess Catherine have arrived in India for a three-day visit. It is their first joint trip abroad since Catherine was diagnosed with cancer in 2024, The Independent reports.

Earthshot Prize ceremony in Mumbai

The royal couple will begin their visit in Mumbai, where the Earthshot Prize awards ceremony will take place on Tuesday. The environmental initiative founded by William recognizes five winners, each of whom receives $1.3 million, or £1 million, to develop solutions to combat climate change.

The ceremony in India is expected to be the largest since the prize was established in 2020. Participants are expected to include Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, actors Alia Bhatt and Rami Malek, while British band Take That will perform in India for the first time.

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William said on social media that India has made an “extraordinary contribution” to Earthshot over the past six years and has more prize finalists and winners than any other country.

Meeting with Narendra Modi

The couple will also attend events dedicated to India’s cricket, fashion and film industries. After Mumbai, they will travel to New Delhi, where a meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled for Wednesday. William and Catherine last met Modi during their previous visit to India ten years ago.

Catherine announced that she was undergoing cancer treatment in March 2024 after major abdominal surgery. In January 2025, she said she was in remission and gradually resumed public duties. In May, she made a trip to Italy without William — her first overseas engagement since her diagnosis.

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