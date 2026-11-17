In Mumbai, India, Prince William awarded five Earthshot Prize winners £1 million each, or about $1.3 million. The awards were given for solutions in clean transport, renewable energy, forest conservation and the protection of marine ecosystems, The Independent reports.

Five prize winners

The winners were selected from 15 finalists. Mahindra Last Mile Mobility received an award for initiatives in electric transport. The PFAS-Free France campaign was recognized for its work to ban toxic so-called forever chemicals.

Niue Ocean Wide Trust also became a winner for protecting marine ecosystems, while Ørsted was recognized for developing offshore wind energy. Bhutan received the fifth award for preserving Himalayan forests.

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Ceremony in Mumbai

The ceremony took place at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai and became the central event of the Prince and Princess of Wales’s three-day visit to India. Bollywood representatives, inventors, entrepreneurs and environmentalists attended the event.

William founded the Earthshot Prize through his Royal Foundation in 2020. The prize aims to support inventors and entrepreneurs developing technologies to counter global warming and mitigate its effects. During their visit to Mumbai, William and Catherine also played street cricket, rode in an electric rickshaw and met representatives of India’s cricket, fashion and film industries.

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