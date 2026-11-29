In the United Kingdom, Catherine, Princess of Wales, spoke in the documentary film Heal about her experience of cancer treatment, recovery and finding support in nature. As Variety reports, the 30-minute film aired on the BBC on Sunday and on NBC on Monday.

In 2024, Catherine announced that she had been diagnosed with cancer, without specifying its type. In the film, she described her time in hospital as a dark, frightening and disorienting period, when she would regain consciousness and then lose it again. The princess also said that during that time someone held her hand without trying to explain or fix anything. She called such presence an expression of love.

Three peaks in 24 hours

In the film, Catherine takes on the Three Peaks challenge: within 24 hours, she climbs the highest mountains in England, Scotland and Wales. She climbed Ben Nevis in Scotland alone, while she climbed Scafell Pike in England and Snowdon in Wales together with her brother, James Middleton.

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The hike was intended to raise awareness and help raise funds for the Royal Marsden hospital, where the princess was treated. During the climb, James played her voice messages from her three children — Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. Hearing them, Catherine burst into tears and said that the children gave her a reason to leave the hospital and complete the challenge.

Meetings with patients

The film also shows the princess meeting people who are undergoing cancer treatment or have survived the disease. She spoke with patients at The Christie hospital in Manchester and members of the Shine Cancer Support group. Catherine noted that she had previously hardly discussed this topic outside her family.

At the end of the film, the princess said that what she had experienced changed her physically and emotionally and helped her appreciate life more. At the foot of the final peak, she was met by her husband, Prince William, her children and her parents — Carole and Michael Middleton.

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