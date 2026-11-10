A study involving 80,302 Italians with type 2 diabetes found an association between discontinuing GLP-1 medications and a higher rate of heart attack, stroke or death from any cause. As ABC News Australia reports, the work was published in The Lancet Regional Health — Europe.

Study results

Scientists analyzed data from people without diagnosed cardiovascular disease who had type 2 diabetes and used GLP-1 receptor agonists between 2004 and 2024. About 60% of participants discontinued therapy.

Among those who stopped taking the medications, about four out of 100 people had a heart attack or stroke, or died from any cause. In the group that continued treatment, this outcome was recorded in about two out of 100 participants. A higher rate of adverse events was observed among people with obesity.

Antonio Ceriello, head of diabetes research at the Italian IRCCS MultiMedica hospital, said the strength of the identified association was unexpected. In his view, GLP-1 medications may have a direct protective effect on the cardiovascular system that is lost after treatment ends.

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Limitations of the analysis

The reasons why patients discontinued therapy were not collected, so the study does not prove that stopping the medications itself caused worse outcomes. Participants who stopped treatment may have had poorer health or other medical reasons for doing so.

The analysis did not include patients taking tirzepatide, known under the brand name Mounjaro. Only a small proportion of participants used semaglutide, sold as Ozempic and Wegovy; most took liraglutide or dulaglutide.

Experts who were not involved in the work stressed the need for further research into the long-term consequences of using and discontinuing GLP-1 medications. People with type 2 diabetes who are considering ending such therapy are advised to discuss this with a medical professional.

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