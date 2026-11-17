In Italy, a retrospective study involving more than 80,000 people with type 2 diabetes found an association between discontinuing therapy with GLP-1 receptor agonists and a higher incidence of heart attack, stroke or death from any cause. The analysis did not include patients who already had major cardiovascular events at the start of treatment.

As News-Medical reports, researchers used data from 301 diabetes clinics in Italy collected between 2004 and 2024. They analyzed the treatment of 80,302 people who received at least one prescription for drugs in this class. Therapy discontinuation was defined as the absence of a GLP-1 prescription during two or more consecutive visits.

Of the 80,302 patients, 48,615 discontinued treatment, while 31,687 continued it. The average duration of drug use was 1.21 years in the group that discontinued therapy and 2.97 years among those who continued it.

Frequency of cardiovascular events

After matching participants’ characteristics, each group included 28,713 people. The rate of the composite endpoint — nonfatal myocardial infarction, nonfatal stroke or death from any cause — after discontinuing therapy was 3.94 cases per 100 person-years, compared with 1.96 cases per 100 person-years during treatment.

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The all-cause mortality rate was 2.23 cases per 100 person-years after stopping the drugs and 0.48 cases per 100 person-years during therapy. Similar results were also obtained in additional analyses; the association was more pronounced among people with obesity.

Limitations of the conclusions

The authors noted that most measured risk factors at the time treatment was discontinued were similar to baseline values or had even improved. After therapy was stopped, only moderate weight regain was recorded, and no deterioration in glucose control was found.

At the same time, the study is observational and does not prove that discontinuing the drugs itself caused cardiovascular events or deaths. The researchers had no data on the reasons for stopping the medications, socioeconomic circumstances, or specific causes of death. They suggested that unaccounted-for factors could have influenced the results, including worsening overall health, the development of frailty, or cancer.

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