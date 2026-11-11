In Norway, the private phone numbers of the defense minister and the heads of intelligence, security and police agencies were found on the dark web and on two Russian internet platforms. According to RMF24, the Norwegian newspaper Aftenposten and Politiforum reported this.

Whose data was disclosed

Among those whose contact details were disclosed were Defense Minister Tore O. Sandvik, Chief of Military Intelligence Lars Lervik, head of the PST counterintelligence service Beate Gangås, Director of the National Security Authority NSM Arne Christian Haugstøyl, and Norway’s National Police Commissioner Håkon Skulstad.

Information about the leak was discovered by Italian cybersecurity specialist Andrea Mavilla. He reported it to the Norwegian police and PST, and also provided Aftenposten with some of the materials he found, including email addresses. The newspaper’s editorial team checked the phone numbers and confirmed their authenticity.

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Response from the services and the expert’s assessment

PST and Norwegian military intelligence did not comment on the information published by the media. Pål Buværp, a representative of Norway’s state-run Institute for Defence Studies, called the incident a threat and a warning.

According to him, Russia has previously used similar methods against officials, military personnel and journalists to cause them anxiety and make them vulnerable to the actions of other parties. Buværp said the message of such a signal may be to demonstrate awareness of these people and surveillance of them.

Andrea Mavilla has previously reported similar cases in Italy: in April 2025, he disclosed data concerning Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and President Sergio Mattarella. Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said on November 7 that cybercriminals were distributing his private data on the dark web.

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